Anti-citizenship law stir: No fresh violence reported in WB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 09:30 IST
Representative image

No fresh incident of violence over amended citizenship law was reported in West Bengal on Wednesday morning, police said. However, a senior police officer and two other personnel were injured when a group of agitators hurled crude bombs at them in Sankrail area of Howrah district on Tuesday night.

Howrah City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ajeet Singh Yadav was injured in both his legs after being hit by splinters of the bomb but was discharged from a hospital after he was administered medical aid. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to take part in a protest march against citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Dorina Crossing in Esplanade area of Kolkata on Wednesday.

She has held two protest marches in north and south Kolkata on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The state has witnessed pitched protests against the citizenship law since December 13.

Police has stepped up vigil across the state and as many as 354 protesters were arrested for violence. Several trains passing through West Bengal were either cancelled or short-terminated due to the protests.

