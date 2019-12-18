Amit Shah's job is to douse the fire: Mamata Banerjee

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...
A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police...
India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unwarranted and gratuitous comments on the impending refugee crisis in South Asia and urged Islamabad to call for partnership, not partisanship instead of politicising ...
Thousands of Liberian immigrants without permanent legal status in the United States will be eligible to apply for green cards and eventual U.S. citizenship under the terms of a defense spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.The...
In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Proteste...