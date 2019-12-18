Nirbhaya's mother welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict's review plea

Nirbhaya's mother on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Delhi gang-rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty. "I am very happy with this. We have a hearing in Patiala House court regarding the issuance of death warrant to the accused and we hope it will be in our favour," she said.

Nirbhaya's father, however, said they will not be satisfied till a death warrant is issued by the Patiala House court. "We have had a painful journey. The SC has rejected the review plea but we will not be happy till the time the Patiala House court issues their death warrant. The entire country wants justice for her," he told reporters.

