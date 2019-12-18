UP: Truck carrying 182 cartons of illegal liquor seized in Shamli, 3 held
A truck ferrying 182 cartons of illegal liquor from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh was seized in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. Three occupants of the cargo vehicle were arrested, they said.
A police team in plain clothes intercepted the truck at Kairana and recovered the consignment of illegal liquor, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. In a separate incident, 32 cartons of illegal liquor were also seized at Yamuna Bridge on UP-Haryana border, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Shamli
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kairana
