SC refuses urgent hearing on PIL seeking direction for subtitles in films, TV news

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions that films and TV news should have subtitles for the people with hearing impairment.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that there is no urgency to the matter, adding that the people with hearing impairment are not missing much.

The PIL was filed in the apex court by Sanket Foundation, a charitable trust that works for the welfare of deaf people in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

