ADCB defamation case: Ahmedabad Metropolitan court grants bail to Randeep Surjewala

Ahmedabad Metropolitan court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) defamation case, on a bond of Rs 15,000 here. Surjewala had pleaded not guilty in the case and the next hearing is slated to be held on February 15, 2020.

Last year in August, the defamation case was filed against Surjewala and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their remark that ADCB had exchanged Rs 745.58 crore in just five days during demonetisation in 2016. The Congress spokesperson had stated that an RTI reply had revealed BJP-linked banks receiving huge amounts of money, days after the implementation of the demonetisation drive. (ANI)

