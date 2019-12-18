Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest march taken out in Solapur against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 16:58 IST
Protest march taken out in Solapur against CAA

Several Muslim organisations took out a protest march in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Wednesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, alleging that it discriminates on religious lines. The Act violates the basic frameworkof the Constitution and is against the Muslim community, the protesters charged.

The march began outside the district court in Solapur and culminated at the collectorate, where the protesters submitted a memorandum to Deputy CollectorAjit Deshmukh, demanding that the Act be revoked. Mufti Sayyad Ahmed Ali Kazi, the city's chief kazi, who had earlier appealed to citizens to support the protest, claimed nearly 40,000 people took part in the march.

During the march, the protesters held placards and banners carrying messages like "revoke CAA". The protesters, in their memorandum, alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act discriminates on religious lines and is against human rights.

"The Act violates the basic frameworkof the Constitution and is against the Muslim community," it said. Kazi said through the memorandum, they urged President Ram Nath Kovind the revoke the Act.

He claimed that the police allowed only him to deliver a speech outside the collectorate after the protest march, which was organised by the city's Markazi Ittehad Committee. PTI SPK GK GK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Peugeot boss Tavares has car manual for fixing Fiat Chrysler

With a track record of streamlining Peugeots portfolio of vehicles, engines and platforms and offering generous layoffs Carlos Tavares has a ready-made manual for combining Frances most profitable carmaker with Fiat Chrysler FCA.FCA, which ...

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnership and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of St...

Vegetable vendor kills self, blames money lenders, cop

A 52-year-old vegetable vendor allegedly committed suicide at Bhayander in the district, blaming three persons including a policeman for his extreme step. Ramesh Pathak allegedly hanged himself at his residence on Tuesday morning, a police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019