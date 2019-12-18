Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protests: Mangaluru top cop asks people to obey law, seek

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mangaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:09 IST
CAA protests: Mangaluru top cop asks people to obey law, seek

Warning against holding protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without permission, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha on Wednesday urged people and organisations to express their opinions on the issue within the boundaries of law and order. Several messages were being circulated on the social media asking people to gather in large numbers for a protest here on December 20 and 23 but police have not received any application seeking permission to organise the protests, he said without elaborating on who had given the call.

"We have approached the concerned persons such as the Khazi... He has clarified that no such programmes are planned as of now," Harsha told reporters here. The Commissioner said so far police have received six to seven applications for which law and order assessment was done and permission given to hold protest.

"Two days ago, we have detained 38 activists for protesting and violating Karnataka Police Act as no permission was sought for the protest," he said. Those who want to express their opinions in the form of protests or rallies, can apply for permission at the local police station, he added.

With regard to protests on December 20 and 23, he said if someone "spreads such rumours and provokes people to join the protest, stringent action will be taken against such individuals or groups..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs not afraid to sell Eriksen to domestic rival, says chairman Levy

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said the club are not scared to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in the January transfer window. Eriksen, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he wanted to ta...

Peugeot boss Tavares has car manual for fixing Fiat Chrysler

With a track record of streamlining Peugeots portfolio of vehicles, engines and platforms and offering generous layoffs Carlos Tavares has a ready-made manual for combining Frances most profitable carmaker with Fiat Chrysler FCA.FCA, which ...

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnership and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019