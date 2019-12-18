CAA protests: Mangaluru top cop asks people to obey law, seek

Warning against holding protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without permission, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha on Wednesday urged people and organisations to express their opinions on the issue within the boundaries of law and order. Several messages were being circulated on the social media asking people to gather in large numbers for a protest here on December 20 and 23 but police have not received any application seeking permission to organise the protests, he said without elaborating on who had given the call.

"We have approached the concerned persons such as the Khazi... He has clarified that no such programmes are planned as of now," Harsha told reporters here. The Commissioner said so far police have received six to seven applications for which law and order assessment was done and permission given to hold protest.

"Two days ago, we have detained 38 activists for protesting and violating Karnataka Police Act as no permission was sought for the protest," he said. Those who want to express their opinions in the form of protests or rallies, can apply for permission at the local police station, he added.

With regard to protests on December 20 and 23, he said if someone "spreads such rumours and provokes people to join the protest, stringent action will be taken against such individuals or groups..

