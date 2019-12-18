Haryana Police on alert in view of anti-CAA protests across country

Haryana Police on Wednesday said elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state in the wake of protests against the amended Citizenship Act and incidents of violence being reported from some parts of the country. Police are on high alert and have already made all requisite arrangements to maintain law and order, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said here.

"The police are prepared to deal with any law and order situation across the state. All the commissioners of police and district superintendents of police have been directed to take necessary precautionary and preventive measures to maintain law and order and peace in their respective jurisdiction," he said. Virk appealed to the people to be cautious and not fall for rumours circulating on social media. Stern action will be taken against rumour-mongers as well as those trying to disturb law and order, he said.

Additional police forces have been mobilised in Nuh district in view of a protest call against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action on Jamia students, Virk said. "Police patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incident," he added.

"Additional forces would also be marshalled from within the state for deployment in case of any requirement. All measures have been taken to contain any kind of violence," the ADGP said in a statement.

