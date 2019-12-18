Left Menu
Relief to Goa: MoEF keeps in abeyance letter to K'taka on

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:48 IST
In a reprieve for Goa, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) on Wednesday kept in abeyance its letter earlier written to Karnataka stating that its proposed Kalasa Banduri project on Mahadayi river does not need an environment clearance (EC). The MoEF's move comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is in New Delhi to attend the GST Council meeting, met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, seeking withdrawal of the letter.

Soon after the meeting, the MoEF wrote to Chief Engineer, Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited, informing that it was keeping in abeyance its letter written on October 17, 2019. The Kalasa Banduri project is aimed at providing drinking water to three important districts of north Karnataka- Belagavi, Gadag and Dharwad- which go parched in summer due to acute water scarcity.

The project involves diverting water from Mahadayi river, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river. However, the Goa government had strongly objected to the MoEF's October letter and demanded that it should either be withdrawn or kept in abeyance.

On Wednesday, MoEF's Deputy Director Mohit Saxena on wrote to Karnataka that based on the facts made available subsequently to this ministry, it is observed that applications for clarification of the award of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal dated August 14, 2018 filed by the government of Goa and Karnataka are still pending. "The award has also been challenged by the State of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra before the Supreme Court," the letter reads.

"In Special Leave Petition filed by the State of Goa, the Supreme Court has issued notice to the State of Karnataka," it added. "Pending resolution of all these cases related to the matter, the letter issued earlier by this ministry is hereby kept in abeyance," it said.

However, Opposition parties in Goa sought complete withdrawal of the MoEF's October letter to Karnataka. Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, Digambar Kamat, said the letter should not be merely kept in abeyance, but "withdrawn".

"The decision of @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar to keep the illegal letter issued to Kalasa Bhandura project in abeyance needs to be examined cautiously," he said in the tweet. "I urge @goacm to demand withdrawal of letter," Kamat tweeted further. Its proved that @BJP4India used the letter for political gains in Karnataka. @INCGoa," he said.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also joined Kamat in expressing dissatisfaction over the development. "The decision by @moefcc @PrakashJavdekar to keep the EC in abeyance is adding insult to injury! #Goa is being treated like a joke and our representatives as jokers.

Immediate and complete withdrawal of EC is the only acceptable solution to #KalasaBanduri". The Goa Forward Party (GFP) thanked Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik for his "pro-active role" in the MoEF's move to keep the letter in abeyance.

"#GOA WINS! On #Mhadei, we've won a battle by getting @moefcc to keep the clearance letter to Karnataka in abeyance. I thank the Hon Governor's pro-active role, our govt's intervention, the other political parties, NGOs and other Goemkars who came forward in Mhadei's defence," GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said.

"But let's not lower our guard. I would request every #Goemkar to be vigilant and not let anyone spring any surprises on #Mhadei. I request the Govt to keep an eye on the project site and monitor any activity that questions our position or undermines our interests. #Together4Mhadei," he added. "However complete withdrawal of the clearance by @moefcc to Karnataka was what was expected. Keeping it in abeyance is yet another temporary solution. We need a permanent solution which is nothing but unconditional withdrawal of the clearance letter," Sardesai said in another tweet..

