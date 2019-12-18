59 suspected infiltrations in J-K from August till Oct 2019: MHA sources

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a total of 59 suspected infiltrations in this year from August till October, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources said. Sources said that maximum 32 infiltrations were reported in August. In the months of September, 20 successful attempts of infiltrations were recorded by the security forces. Similarly, 7 infiltrations were recorded in the month of October.

The Centre had earlier informed Lok Sabha that as many as 84 infiltration attempts were made along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 59 terrorists could have entered the Valley since August 2019. "Regular attempts for infiltration by terrorists through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored and supported from across the border. Since August 2019, 84 such attempts have been made from across the border and it is estimated that 59 such terrorists could have infiltrated," Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The MoS Home had said that since 1990, as many as 22,557 militants have been neutralized in incidents of terrorist violence by security forces till December 1 this year. "During the attempts of infiltration from across the border from 2005 till 31st October 2019, 1011 militants have been killed, 42 militants have been apprehended and 2253 militants have been pushed back/returned due to efficient vigil of security forces," he said. (ANI)

