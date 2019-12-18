Maha: Three students drown in waterfall at Trimbakeshwar

Three students from Aurangabad drowned in a waterfall at Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday. Six students from Chhatrapati Shahu College at Kanchanwadi in Aurangabad visited a waterfall at Dugarwadi in Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday evening, assistant police inspector Ramchandra Karpe of Trimbakeshwar police station said.

Despite being warned by their friends, Anusha Gorantala (21), Koti Reddy and Raghuwanshi decided to venture into the water, he said. When the trio did not return to the college overnight, the police launched a search operation, the officer said.

While Gorantala's body has been recovered, the search is on for the other two victims, he added. "We have asked for additional teams for the search operation, which is still underway," the official said.

The victims are natives of Telengana and were students of BSc Agriculture at Chhatrapati Shahu College, he added..

