Special Court for POCSO cases opened in Coimbatore

For the speedy disposal of POCSO (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) cases, a special court was inaugurated at the integrated court complex here. The court was opened following the directive of the Supreme Court to the Central government for setting up a special court in all the districts which have more than 100 POCSO cases.

Since Coimbatore district has nearly 120 such cases pending and at present heard at the Mahila Court, the special court was inaugurated by Principal District Judge R Shaktivel, official sources said. Coimbatore is one of the 16 districts identified to set up POCSO courts in Tamil Nadu, they said..

