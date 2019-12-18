Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh govt conducts 'Suposhan Abhiyan' to help tribals in Bastar

With an aim to make its public welfare schemes accessible to the tribals and forest dwellers, the Chhattisgarh government has conducted various programmes under the scheme 'Suposhan Abhiyan' in local languages in Bastar with the help of local artists here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:06 IST
Chhattisgarh govt conducts 'Suposhan Abhiyan' to help tribals in Bastar
Local artists performing dance forms to impart information on government schemes in Bastar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to make its public welfare schemes accessible to the tribals and forest dwellers, the Chhattisgarh government has conducted various programmes under the scheme 'Suposhan Abhiyan' in local languages in Bastar with the help of local artists here. Various government schemes like Suchitan Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Haat-Bazar Clinic Scheme, Narva, Garuva, Ghuruva Bari Yojana, etc are given importance during the programme where the artists will be disseminating information in local dialects.

Two months ago, as an experiment by the Public Relations Department of the state government, public welfare schemes of the Chhattisgarh government were publicized in about 90 villages of Bastar and Dantewada districts through local art groups. After receiving positive results from the initiative, the schemes of the state government are now being disseminated in all the seven districts of Bastar division, through local Kalajathas in the local dialects of Halbi, Gondi, and Bhatri.

Programs have been designed in such a way so as to make the local people understand government schemes with the help of theatre and skit, local artists showcase local culture, tradition, dance. The important information about public welfare schemes is being imparted to people in an interesting manner.

Under this, schemes are being disseminated in six districts of Bastar division in art markets at Basti, Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts by art groups in Halbi and Gondi and in Chhattisgarhi in Kanker district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Washington appeals WTO ruling in India steel dispute

Geneva, Dec 18 AFP Washington is appealing a World Trade Organization ruling in a dispute over import duties on Indian steel products, despite having recently forced the bodys appeals unit to suspend operations. Last month, a WTO panel foun...

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major in...

Warmbier parents praise bill calling for further North Korea sanctions

The parents of Otto Warmbier, an American student who died after 17 months in a North Korean prison, hailed on Wednesday new congressional legislation passed in their sons name that calls for further sanctions on Pyongyang.Flanked by four D...

Second US-India 2+2 dialogue begins in Washington

The second India-US 22 dialogue began here on Wednesday at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department with a focus on strengthening strategic partnerships and taking the bilateral relationship to the next level. US Secretary of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019