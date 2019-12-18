Want to visit violence-hit areas after taking state govt into

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would like to visit the areas affected by violent protests over the new citizenship law, but would do it after taking the state government into confidence. Dhankhar also expressed hope that he would have a dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which will be in the interest of the state.

"I am deeply pained by the ongoing incidents of violence in West Bengal especially in Malda and Murshidabad (districts). I would like to visit the violence-affected areas but would do that after taking the state government into confidence," Dhankhar told reporters after his meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and DGP Virendra. The two officers briefed the governor about the situation of the state.

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several districts of West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. "The chief secretary and the DGP briefed me about the steps the state government has taken and what steps are going to be taken. I also put forward my point of view. It is time to single out the miscreants who had engaged into activities that are against public interest," Dhankhar said.

The governor had summoned Sinha and Virendra to come to Raj Bhavan and brief him about the situation on Monday but they stayed away from the meeting. An irked governor then posted a tweet asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update him on Tuesday.

Following this, she wrote to her that it is the governor's obligation to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations. To a query whether he was still looking for a personal briefing from the chief minister, Dhankhar said, "I am a person who believes in getting results. The CS and DGP briefed me very comprehensively. This is a very very positive development.

"I have no doubt that the CM will also enter into a dialogue with me and that dialogue will be beneficial for both of us. It will be in the interest of the state and serve the larger constitutional purpose." The governor also said the new Citizenship Act does not affect the citizenship of any person of this country. "Those who are opposing the amended Citizenship Act are either misguided or doing it out of ignorance. Any misinformation in this regard can be dispelled by vigilant media," he said.

The governor urged people not to engage in vandalism or show muschle power and abide by the law. "As a consitutional head of the state, I appeal to all with folded hands to abide by the law of the land. The CAA is not against any citizen of India. The CAA does not deprive any citizen of this country in any manner whatsoever," Dhankhar said.

On alleged heckling of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya by TMC supporters in Murshidabad district, Dhankhar said, "Any violent activity is condemnable. I am not aware of any such incident but I condemn it (if it had happened). I appeal to everybody to avoid such incidents." The governor also appealed to intellectuals and celebrities to come forward and appeal to the people not to indulge in violence..

