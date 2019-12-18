Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to visit violence-hit areas after taking state govt into

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:57 IST
Want to visit violence-hit areas after taking state govt into

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he would like to visit the areas affected by violent protests over the new citizenship law, but would do it after taking the state government into confidence. Dhankhar also expressed hope that he would have a dialogue with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which will be in the interest of the state.

"I am deeply pained by the ongoing incidents of violence in West Bengal especially in Malda and Murshidabad (districts). I would like to visit the violence-affected areas but would do that after taking the state government into confidence," Dhankhar told reporters after his meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and DGP Virendra. The two officers briefed the governor about the situation of the state.

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several districts of West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. "The chief secretary and the DGP briefed me about the steps the state government has taken and what steps are going to be taken. I also put forward my point of view. It is time to single out the miscreants who had engaged into activities that are against public interest," Dhankhar said.

The governor had summoned Sinha and Virendra to come to Raj Bhavan and brief him about the situation on Monday but they stayed away from the meeting. An irked governor then posted a tweet asking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update him on Tuesday.

Following this, she wrote to her that it is the governor's obligation to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations. To a query whether he was still looking for a personal briefing from the chief minister, Dhankhar said, "I am a person who believes in getting results. The CS and DGP briefed me very comprehensively. This is a very very positive development.

"I have no doubt that the CM will also enter into a dialogue with me and that dialogue will be beneficial for both of us. It will be in the interest of the state and serve the larger constitutional purpose." The governor also said the new Citizenship Act does not affect the citizenship of any person of this country. "Those who are opposing the amended Citizenship Act are either misguided or doing it out of ignorance. Any misinformation in this regard can be dispelled by vigilant media," he said.

The governor urged people not to engage in vandalism or show muschle power and abide by the law. "As a consitutional head of the state, I appeal to all with folded hands to abide by the law of the land. The CAA is not against any citizen of India. The CAA does not deprive any citizen of this country in any manner whatsoever," Dhankhar said.

On alleged heckling of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya by TMC supporters in Murshidabad district, Dhankhar said, "Any violent activity is condemnable. I am not aware of any such incident but I condemn it (if it had happened). I appeal to everybody to avoid such incidents." The governor also appealed to intellectuals and celebrities to come forward and appeal to the people not to indulge in violence..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lebanon's Hariri says he will not be PM again

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri on Wednesday withdrew as a candidate to become prime minister of a new government, leaving no obvious alternative to head a cabinet that must tackle the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.Hariri, the c...

Cops gear up to tackle anti-CAA protest in Mumbai on Thursday

In view of the protest march scheduled to be held on Thursday at August Kranti Maidan in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the city police have put in place security measures, an official said on Wednesday. Protester...

Peugeot boss Tavares has car manual for fixing Fiat Chrysler

With a track record of streamlining Peugeots portfolio of vehicles, engines, and platforms and offering generous layoffs Carlos Tavares has a ready-made manual for combining Frances most profitable carmaker with Fiat Chrysler FCA.FCA, which...

UPDATE 3-French strikers angry about pension reform cut power to homes, companies

Frances trade unions on Wednesday defended their decision to cut power to thousands of homes, companies and even the Bank of France to force the government to drop a wide-ranging pension reform.The power cuts, illegal under French law, deep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019