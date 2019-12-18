Guj CM visits Umiya Mata temple in Unjha

Gujarat Chief Minister VijayRupani visited the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha town of Mehsanadistrict where 'Laksh-Chandi Maha Yajna' began on Wednesday

Umiya Mata is the reigning deity of Kadva-Patidars, asub-sect of the Patel community

The 'Maha Yajna' would continue till December 22 andover 50 lakh people from across the globe are expected tovisit this mega religious event at Unjha.

