Indians struggling for jobs, how will new citizens be employed, asks Kejriwal on CAA

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised the issue of providing jobs to immigrants from neighbouring nations, who will be given citizenship under the newly amended law, when there is not enough employment for Indians in the country. Speaking at the News18 India Chaupal, Kejriwal criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and questioned the legislation's timing, saying the country was "reeling" under economic slowdown and price rise.

"Those who come from outside the country will be provided documents by our government but India's citizens who do not have documents will have to go away from the country. Why was this kind of law needed? There are so many other issues that need attention," Kejriwal said at the event. The AAP chief asked who would give jobs to the "crores of people" who will come from neighbouring countries at a time when Indians themselves are struggling for employment.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, facing opposition from various quarters, offers citizenship to those members of non-Muslim "persecuted minorities" from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India by December 31, 2014.

