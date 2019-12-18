Left Menu
Development News Edition

Each village Panchayat allocated Rs 40 lakhs under NREGS: AP Min

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said on Wednesday that each village Panchayat is allocated Rs 40 lakhs under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) for construction of village secretariats.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:39 IST
Each village Panchayat allocated Rs 40 lakhs under NREGS: AP Min
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said on Wednesday that each village Panchayat is allocated Rs 40 lakhs under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) for construction of village secretariats. He said that proposals are ready for construction of 8146 village secretariat while administrative sanctions are granted for 5202 secretariats.

"Centre has allocated Rs 6621.99 crores to AP and works for Rs 4423.09 crores are taken up as of now. There will be no delay in clearing the NREGS bills payments. As of now Rs 700 crores are cleared and Rs 300 crores are ready to be cleared," he said. The minister held a review meeting with ministers, MLAs and officials of 10 districts at the state secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Police holds meeting with peace committee at Jamia Nagar

The Delhi Police on Wednesday held a meeting with members of a peace committee and locals at the Jamia Nagar police station following violent protests in the area against the amended citizenship law. The meeting was held to ensure that law ...

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J-K Lt Guv

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...

Protesting Madras University students 'brought outside' campus

A section of students of the Madras University who were staging a protest against the amended citizenship law inside the varsitys campus were on Wednesday night brought outside by the police. About 20 of us on protest inside the campus were...

Students, workers' groups protest over CAA in UK

Hundreds of students and representatives from diaspora and workers groups gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019