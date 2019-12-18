Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Kanaka Raju said P Jayakrishna of the Tiruvur Tehsildar office had demanded Rs 16,000 as a bribe for processing pattadar passbooks from K Chandramouliswara Rao.

Later the farmer approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, ACB officials arrested Jayakrishna while he was accepting the in his office, the officials said.

