Anti-CAA protests: All schools, colleges to remain closed in K'taka's Kalaburagi today

All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday as Section 144 will be imposed from the morning, District Commissioner Sharath said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday as Section 144 will be imposed from the morning, District Commissioner Sharath said. DCP Kalaburagi stated that Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, will be imposed in the city from Thursday morning till December 21 late night.

Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj on Wednesday said that no 'bandh' will be allowed in Kalaburagi city today in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the region. "No bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order, communal harmony in the city," Nagaraj said.

His comments came after a bandh was called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said that Section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru including rural district from today for the next three days.

"No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from Thursday morning at 6 am," Rao said. Meanwhile, Dharwad District Commissioner said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district from 10 pm of December 18 to 12 pm of December 21 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

