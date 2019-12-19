Left Menu
Delhi police arrests 12 more in connection with violence in northeast Delhi

  New Delhi
  19-12-2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police made 12 fresh arrests in connection with the violence during protests in the northeast part of the city against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said on Thursday. The police had arrested nine people on Tuesday and Wednesday in connection with the violence.

Giving details of the arrests, officials said while 12 people were nabbed in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur, five have been held for the Jafrabad case and four in the Dayal Pur cases. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended legislation had pelted police personnel with stones, torched several motorbikes and vandalized two police booths as well as three buses in Seelampur on Tuesday, leaving 21 people injured.

