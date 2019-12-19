Left Menu
Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in a forest near Singanmadgu village under Chintagufa police station limits around 9 am when security forces were out on a counter-insurgency operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of ultras in the Chintagufa area, separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), CRPF's elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and local police had launched the operation, he said. When one of the patrolling teams of DRG was advancing through the forest area between Singanmadgu and Kedwal, located around 500 km from the state capital Raipur, a gun-battle broke out between the two sides.

However, ultras soon disappeared into the dense forest, the official said. During the search of the spot, the body of a woman Naxal was recovered, he said, adding that the operation was still underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

