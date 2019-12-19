Left Menu
Telecom services suspended in parts of Delhi-NCR

Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act. As per the order, services were suspended for locations including walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarbad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, and Bawana.

Telecom service providers including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio barred the services to comply with the order. "In view of the prevailing law and order situation, it is hereby directed that communication of all types i.e. voice, SMS and internet, be halted from 0900 hours to 1300 hours in Cell IDs/BTS (base transceiver stations) covering the following areas for 19-12-2019," said the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, New Delhi.

Despite prohibitory orders issued by Delhi Police, protestors have gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House. Police have already detained scores of protesters at the Red Fort and taken away in buses.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations.

