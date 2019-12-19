Left Menu
Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:14 IST
The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to the resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A review was conducted in those areas which found that the situation had improved there and internet services could be resumed, the official said.

"However, we will continue to keep an eye on the situation," he said. The services were back four days after it was suspended following incidents of violence in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act.

"Continuous review will be done to counter any attempt to spread fake information on social media to instigate or misinform people which can disrupt peace and harmony of the state," the official said. The decision of restoring internet services fully in Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur districts and Basirhat and Barasat subdivisions of North 24 Parganas district will be taken afterward, he said.

A report on the prevailing situation was awaited from these areas, he said. Internet services were blocked in the areas on Sunday to prevent rumor-mongering and circulation of fake news, especially on social media, against the contentious Citizenship Act and the NRC.

Violent protests had rocked several parts of the state over the new citizenship law. Over 600 people have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in damaging public property and spreading rumors leading to law and order problems, officials said.

