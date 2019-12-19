Left Menu
Home delivery to location of availability, netizens counter Bihar DGP's claim of total liquor ban

Even as there is a ban on the sale of liquor and its consumption in Bihar, hundreds of netizens contested the claims of the state DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey, who had asserted that the liquor is "totally banned" in the state.

Screengrab of post shared by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Facebook. Image Credit: ANI

Even as there is a ban on the sale of liquor and its consumption in Bihar, hundreds of netizens contested the claims of the state DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey, who had asserted that the liquor is "totally banned" in the state. Earlier this week on Monday, the DGP had shared a post on his Facebook account claiming there is a total ban on liquor in the state.

Hundreds of comments on his post, however, stated otherwise. On Facebook, people have even specified the locations where alcohol is allegedly being sold and also accused the police department of working in connivance with the smugglers who are bringing alcohol illegally from the neighbouring states.

Some enthusiastic social media users even went to the extent of claiming that the alcohol was being home-delivered now in the state. The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from April 1, 2016, and had then gone on to announce total ban a few days later in a press conference. (ANI)

