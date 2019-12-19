Goa IT projects in limbo: former minister

Former state information technology minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday criticised the Pramod Sawant-led government for failing to implement proposed IT initiatives. Several IT projects, including an IT park in Chimbel and a hybrid clustering project in Porvorim, which were conceived during his tenure, have been stalled ever since he was dropped from the cabinet in July this year, Khaunte claimed.

The Independent MLA was replaced by BJP MLA Jeniffer Monserratte. The state government is not talking about unemployment, which was supposed to be addressed through IT initiatives, Khaunte said.

During his tenure, the former minister said IT projects were conceived to bring back Goans who were working outside the state. "To prevent brain drain, we came up with policies for start-ups and IT investors," he said.

Speaking about the projects that were planned, Khaunte said, the idea behind establishing an IT park in Chimbel (near Panaji) was not only to boost the industry, but also to ensure economic viability to villages in the area, he said. "Similarly, we took up a hybrid clustering project in Porvorim (near Panaji) and in Tuem (North Goa), we had plans to attract manufacturers of electric vehicles," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.