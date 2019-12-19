Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assembly speakers should take impartial decisions on defections in time-bound manner: Om Birla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:32 IST
Assembly speakers should take impartial decisions on defections in time-bound manner: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stressed on the neutrality of presiding officers in legislatures, saying they should take impartial decisions on defections in a time-bound manner which could not be questioned by the judiciary. Birla said a committee of speakers of legislatures has also been formed to evaluate the provisions of the anti-defection law, which will soon submit its report.

"A speaker should be neutral and impartial and should take non-controversial decisions on defections in a time-bound manner while keeping in mind the dignity of his or her post," he told PTI on the sidelines of a two-day conference of the presiding officers of the legislatures. "Decisions should be such on which no one can raise questions, including the judiciary," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

The 10th schedule to the Indian Constitution, which is also popularly referred as the anti-defection law, was discussed at length on the concluding day of the conference. Birla's remarks came a month after the Supreme Court made a observation about "a growing trend of speakers of legislative bodies acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral".

The apex court made the observation while upholding the disqualification of 17 lawmakers of the Karnataka Assembly, whose resignations had toppled the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state and made way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power. Speaking at the valedictory session of the conference, Birla described the defections as a "very serious issue" and said the 10th schedule of the Constitution has given many powers to the speaker.

Underlining that the speaker's role should be "neutral", he said, "Speaker's post assumes tremendous respect and dignity. His decisions should be neutral and decisive." Without mentioning the apex court's observation in case of Karnataka MLAs, Birla said, "If the judiciary starts questioning the decisions (of the speaker) and start commenting on it than it is a matter of concern for us."

Sharing the details of deliberations of the conference, he said speakers of state assemblies are of the opinion that minimum number of days should be fixed for sitting of the legislatures in the states. He said concerns were also expressed about the members' conduct in the House that results in the washout of the session.

Birla said presiding officers were of the view to draft more stringent rules for code of conduct of the members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling falls to two-week lows on renewed no-deal Brexit worries

Sterling hit two week lows on Thursday after giving up all its post-election gains on fears that Britain may still leave the European Union without a trade deal at the end of next year.Market optimism following the Conservative Partys decis...

Need to make elections accessible for PwD, senior citizens: Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday stressed on the need to make elections more accessible for Persons with Disabilities PwD and senior citizens. While disability is a problem that needs to be addressed more by the individua...

MSS Wakf Board students stage protest against CAA

MSS Wakf Board students stage protest against CAA Madurai, Dec 19 PTI Students of the MSS Wakf Boardcollege staged a demonstration here on Thursday in protestagainst the Citizenship Amendment ActGirl students did not participate in the ...

Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru:Cops

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent in Mangaluru, even as scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019