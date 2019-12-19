Aurangabad: ABVP, AIMIM student activists face off over CAA

Activists of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those from student wing of the AIMIM and others who are opposed to the contentious legislation came face to face at BAM University here on Thursday. Activists of RSS-affiliated ABVP had planned to take out a procession in support of the CAA at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus here.

"The procession had no police permission," said inspector Sachin Sanap. Activists of student wing of the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Satyashidhak Andolan and other student unions who are opposed to the amended act confronted ABVP members, and asked the police to stop the procession.

The two groups shouted slogans, but the police forced them to disperse, inspector Sanap said. The situation was under control, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade..

