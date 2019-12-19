No untoward incident reported during anti-CAA protests in Delhi: Police

No untoward incident was reported during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the national capital, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. Apart from police personnel, 52 companies of other forces, including RAF, were deployed to maintain law and order, Delhi Police PRO Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

He also said the force is closely monitoring social media and WhatsApp groups to check rumour mongering. Legal action will be taken against those who spread rumours, he told reporters.

