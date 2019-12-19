Cop, two others booked for abetting Bhayandar man's suicide

A case has been registered against three persons, including a policeman, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 52-year-old vegetable vendor in Bhayandar here, police said on Thursday. Ramesh Pathak hanged himself at his home on Tuesday morning, following which the police recovered a suicide note naming the three accused from the scene, an official said.

In the note, Pathak named a former tenant, her son and a police official from the crime branch, he said. According to the note, Pathak had rented out a room to the woman in 2013, which she later vacated, the official said, adding that the victim had returned the deposit amount of Rs 3 lakh, but she kept harassing him to pay her Rs 5 lakh.

The trio issued threats to Pathak and tried getting his signature on a bond paper a day before he killed himself, he said. The Bhayandar police registered an offence on Wednesday under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) rw 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

No arrest has been made in this regard, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.