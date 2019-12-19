Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad sent back to cadre state Uttar Pradesh
Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad was on Thursday sent back to his cadre state Uttar Pradesh, an order of the Ministry of Personnel said. Ahmad is at present Director, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science here.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved premature repatriation of Ahmad to his parent cadre with effect from December 31, 2019 on personal grounds, the order said. Ahmad, who is due to retire in March next year, was the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police during 2016 and 2017.
