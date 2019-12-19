Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad sent back to cadre state Uttar Pradesh

Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad was on Thursday sent back to his cadre state Uttar Pradesh, an order of the Ministry of Personnel said. Ahmad is at present Director, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science here.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved premature repatriation of Ahmad to his parent cadre with effect from December 31, 2019 on personal grounds, the order said. Ahmad, who is due to retire in March next year, was the Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police during 2016 and 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.