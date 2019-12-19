Rajnath talks to Adityanath on incidents of violence in UP

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of incidents of violence in the state.

Singh is on an official visit to the US.

"I held telephonic conversation with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister regarding incidents of violence in Lucknow and some other areas of Uttar Pradesh," Singh said in a tweet.

