Anti-citizenship law protests: Major trouble spots

Protests broke out in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Here are the major trouble spots:

DELHI: Red Fort - Scores of protestors were dragged into buses by police in a bid to clear the area where Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed which restricts gathering of more than four people. Swaraj Abhiyan President Yogendra Yadav and student leader Umar Khalid among those detained.

Mandi House - Left leaders, including Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Nilotpal Basu and Brinda Karat, detained. Jantar Mantar - Hundreds of flag-waving students and activists converged after they were barred from demonstrating in Mandi House and Red Fort.

UTTAR PRADESH:

Lucknow - Protesters pelted stones and torched vehicles parked outside a police post. Police fire teargas shells to control situation in Madeyganj area. About 20 people have been taken into custody. Sambhal - A public bus was set ablaze and another damaged. Some protesters pelted stones at a police station. Internet services suspended.

BIHAR:

Patna - Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) workers vandalised buses and cars, burnt tyres on roads to obstruct movement of vehicles and squatted on railway tracks. Activists belonging to pro-Left student bodies such as AISF and AISA stormed the Rajendra Nagar Terminus and squatted on tracks disrupting movement of

trains for about half an hour. Jehanabad - CPI(ML) activists staged a roadblock on Kako More, disrupting traffic on national highways NH 110 and 83.

KARNATAKA:

Bengaluru - Scores of people, including writer and historian Ramachandra Guha, were detained. Mangaluru -- Protests turned violent with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel leading to lathicharge.

TELANGANA:

Hyderabad - Scores of protesters, including students, were taken into preventive custody.

GUJARAT: Ahmedabad - Police baton-charged some people who gathered in Sardar Baug area. At least 20 protesters were also detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

