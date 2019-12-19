University self-sufficient to extend assistance to students, no official appeal made for donations: Jamia Milia

Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday stated that certain sections are appealing to the people for voluntary donations in the name of medical assistance for the injured students of the campus however no such official request has been made by the university authority in this regard.

"In view of the unfortunate incident which has taken place in the Jamia Millia Islamia Campus wherein some of the students have been injured in police action, it has come to the notice of the administration that there are certain sections that are floating the appeal for voluntary donations/contributions. It is hereby clarified that there is no official request from the University side for any voluntary donations or financial assistance to anyone," the University said in a statement.

The University further stated that it has sufficient resources to extend all kind of medical and other assistance to its students and strongly discourages any effort by any organisation to collect donations in the name of Jamia Millia Islamia. (ANI)

