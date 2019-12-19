Man dies of firearm injury suffered during violent protest against citizenship law in Lucknow

A man died of firearm injury suffered during a violent protest against the amended citizenship law in Lucknow, an official said. "Mohammad Wakeel (25) died of firearm injury here," King George's Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in-charge Sandeep Tiwari told PTI.

"Two other patients are undergoing treatment in the trauma centre and one of them has firearm injury," he said. It is not yet clear from where the firing took place.

