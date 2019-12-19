Two detained for killing man at wedding

Two persons were detained for allegedly strangling a 29-year-old man following an argument at a wedding in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at a wedding where the two suspects had a heated argument with the victim Ravi Shinde, senior inspector S G Jawale of Ulhasnagar police station said.

The duo then proceeded to punch the victim and allegedly strangled him, he added. The police have detained the two suspects for questioning but no arrests have been made so far, he said.

The Ulhasnagar police have since registered an offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

