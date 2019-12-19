KTTBJF calls on Lt Governor, seeks special support for various tourism players

Kashmir tourism trade bodies joint forum (KTTBJF) on Thursday called on Lt Governor and sought special support for various tourism players in the valley. The demand was raised by a delegation of the KTTBJF during a meeting with Lt Governor G C Murmu at Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the delegation led by Chairman Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF) Nasir Shah submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to market development assistance to tour operators through various associations, airfare, creation of tourism promotion body, consideration of travel and tour operators as tourism and industrial units. They also sought special support to tour operators, hoteliers, house-boat owners, tourist transporters, 'Shikara' (house boat) and 'Pony Walas' (horsemen) operating in Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Murmu assured the delegation to review all the genuine demands projected by them for their early redressal, the spokesman said, adding the Lt Governor also said that his government is taking several initiatives for developing the tourism sector in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, the spokesman said a deputation of J&K Chamber of Independent Power Producers also called on Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and put forth various issues including rationalization of water usage charges for Small Hydro-Power sector.

He assured the deputation that the issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously, the spokesman said, adding the Lt Governor said Small Hydro-Power projects can play a critical role in improving the overall energy scenario particularly for remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Separately, Chief Operating Officer, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel Ajay Puri also met the Lt Governor.

Murmu, while interacting with Puri, stressed on the need of developing a better synergy between both the Government agencies and the private players in strengthening the communication network across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in remote and inaccessible areas, the spokesman said. Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Talat Ahmad too met the Lt Governor and briefed him about various initiatives undertaken by the varsity to develop it as a centre of excellence besides other important issues of academic and administrative importance.

The Lt Governor emphasized the importance of adopting various innovative and reformative measures for promoting and safeguarding the educational interests of the entire student community, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

