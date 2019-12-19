Constable sacked for duping people of over Rs 73 lakh in Rajasthan

A police constable was on Thursday dismissed from service for duping several people in Rajasthan's Barmer district of Rs 73.40 lakh on the pretext of getting them government jobs, officials said.

Constable Motilal Vyas, who was posted at CID Barmer, had four cases of fraud registered against him at various police stations of Jodhpur and Barmer. The accused was absent from duty since July, they added.

Vyas did not join duty despite repeated reminders, following which he was dismissed from service as per the guidelines of the Rajasthan Civil Service Rules, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

