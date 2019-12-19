Delhi: Departmental stores to shut sale of wine, beer from Friday

Departmental stores will not be allowed to sell wine and beer in the national capital starting Friday, government sources said.

The step would impact over 100 departmental stores in Delhi, the sources said, adding that the decision was taken following the violation of norms by such outlets.

According to official sources, a new policy on the sale of liquor would be declared on April 1 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

