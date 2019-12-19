PM Modi meets Portuguese PM, discusses broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa on Thursday and discussed a broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade and further boosting EU-India relationship. Costa is visiting India on Modi's invitation to attend the second meeting of the organising committee for the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Responding to a question, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Prime Minister Modi discussed trade and investment with Costa, specially in the context of 'Make in India'. "PM Modi did mention the opportunities that are available in India in different sectors and he urged the Portuguese companies that they should make use of the opportunities available in India like cheap labour," he said.

Kumar said discussions also took place on India-EU relationship and how it could be further strengthened, especially in the context of summit-level meeting. He said no agreements were signed as it was a working visit.

Kumar said the two leaders also discussed the broader roadmap for strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as defence and science and technology "Forging stronger partnerships, PM Modi welcomed Portuguese PM Antonio Costa on his first visit to India since his re-election. During their talks, the leaders discussed the broader roadmap for strengthening relations in areas such as defence, science and technology and trade," Kumar tweeted.

This is Costa's first bilateral visit outside Europe after being re-elected as prime minister on October 6. This was the third official meeting between the two prime ministers in a span of three years. They have also met on the sidelines of various multilateral events.

