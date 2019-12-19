Left Menu
Protest should be peaceful and democratic, says AMU VC

In the backdrop of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday said that protestors should restrain to peaceful and democratic way.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in different parts of the country, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday said that protestors should restrain to peaceful and democratic way. "Protestors should protest in a democratic and peaceful way. The sentiments should be conveyed in a lawful manner. If not, it will be exploited politically," Mansoor said while speaking to ANI.

Being asked about the violence that took place in Aligarh Muslim University following police action on Delhi's Jamia University students, he said: "The unfortunate event that took place on December 15 was caused by rumours and fake videos of death of two Jamia students. After that news which was fake, people got emotional and staged a protest." "People from outside the university also participated in the protest and when police entered the campus situation got uncontrolled and some students sustained injuries," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the rumour about the death of two students was circulated deliberately. He said that he went to the Morrison Court Hostel today and also talked to Uttar Pradesh DGP and asked him for proper inquiry in the case.

"Uttar Pradesh DGP said that he will see the CCTV footage. He will conduct a proper inquiry to check if policemen entered inside the hostel and how did they get its access," he said. Mansoor said that it is "extremely sad" that students sustained injuries. "I am monitoring the injured students' situation every hour. They are out of danger. One of the students has sustained severe injuries on his right hand," he said.

"I went to Medical College today. The student has sustained two-three injuries. His middle finger got damaged. He is out of danger. We have to see if his one finger can be preserved. If required, advanced plastic surgery will be conducted on his hand to make his condition better. University will bear all the expenditure," he said. Stressing that there is a need to maintain law and order in the AMU, he said: "Out of 27 detained people, 20 were from outside the campus. The varsity's gates are open from all side. Families are also living here. We will make a scheme to prevent outsiders from entering. But people do not follow the system. This has been a problem due to which people come from outside and create trouble here."

The Vice-Chancellor said that in wake of the situation, the administration announced winter leaves a week ago. "There were no forcible eviction. Winter vacation were supposed to start from December 23. Everyone has been sent to their homes with safety. Kashmiri students were sent in bused with four police personnel each. Trains, which do not stop at Aligarh, were made halted here so that students can reach their homes safely."

The AMU has been shut down till January 5, 2020, in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Act and disturbances created by some anti-social elements inside the campus, Registrar of AMU, Abdul Hamid had said in a letter. Speaking about the anti-CAA stir across the country, the VC said; "People have misgivings about this the Citizenship law. There are apprehensions. People are connecting the CAA with NRC. 60 petitions have been filed in the court. The matter is sub-judice. The top court will listen to the pleas and take a decision." (ANI)

