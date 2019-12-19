Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Cong leaders meet state leaders on action to be taken

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 22:34 IST
Senior Cong leaders meet state leaders on action to be taken

With the Karnataka Congress in a "vacuum" following the resignation of its top two leaders after the rout in the December 5 assembly bypolls, senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry andBhakta Charan Das on Thursday met a host of state leaders on behalf of the high command to gather their opinion on the next course of action. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao quit after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against 12 it had hold of the 15 which went to the December 5 bypolls.

According to sources Mistry and Das gathered opinions on the resignations, whether they need to be accepted or not, and replacements in case the resignations were accepted and also about strengthening the party after its "disastrous" performance in the by-polls. Among the senior leaders who met the high command representatives were D K Shivakumar, K H Muniyappa, Veerappa Moily, B K Hariprasad, H K Patil, K B Koliwad among others.

Mistry and Das also visited former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is currently recuperating after undergoing angioplasty recently. "Shri. @MD_Mistry & Shri. @BHAKTACHARANDAS visited me at my residence in Bengaluru.

We discussed various issues concerning our country and the need to actively fight against policies of @BJP4India," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, H K Patil said that since the leaders had resigned in the backdrop of the party's performance in the bypolls, Mistry and Das hade come to seek the opinion of other state leaders and he gave his inputs in the interest of the party.

Stating that feedback was being gathered from more than 50 people, he said, "they (Mistry and Das) will submit their report to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and whatever decision she takes, we will abide by it." Asked if there would be changes in the Congress for the New Year, Patil said "it has to happen because we cannot let the party stay in a vacuum for long, looking at the developments that are unfolding. There is a need to reorganize the party urgently." Patil, along with another senior party leader G Parameshwara, are among those seen as the front-runners for the CLP leader's post, vacated by Siddaramaiah. According to party sources, those loyal to Siddaramaiah have tried to pressurize the Congress high command not to accept his resignation by highlighting the "necessity" of his leadership for the party.

They want to retain Siddaramaiah as the Leader of the Opposition, if not as CLP leader, the two posts that he held until recently. Sources, however, said, replacement of Rao as KPCC chief, by accepting his resignation was most likely.

Muniyappa, D K Shivakumar and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre are being seen as the other top contenders for the post-state President's post. Both Siddaramaiah and Rao in the past had faced resentment within the party ahead of the bypolls, as several senior leaders were upset over their unilateral style of functioning and selection of candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean lawmakers approve popular vote on Pinochet-era constitution

Chiles Congress on Thursday gave the green light to a referendum on changing the countrys constitution next year, a central demand of protesters whose mobilizations brought the nation virtually to a standstill over the past eight weeks.The ...

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart -sources

Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase Co. , one of the worlds largest gold brokerages, has expanded to Singapore and ensnared two more bank employees, according to people familiar with the situation.The Monetary ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala

The United States began flying Mexican deportees to the interior of Mexico on Thursday and a senior U.S. official said Mexicans seeking U.S. asylum could be sent to Guatemala, as the Trump administration seeks to further limit border crossi...

Entertainment News Roundup: UK singer Lynch dies age 81; Critics claw 'Cats' musical film and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Up on the Roof, UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including Up on the Roof made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019