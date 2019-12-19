Ahmedabad: Policemen suffer injuries in stone-pelting during anti-CAA protests

Several policemen on Thursday suffered injuries in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Police personnel came to disperse the protesters at the agitation site in the Shah Alam area when an angry mob started pelting stones forcing them to take shelter in a shop.

Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja told ANI that two clashes took place in Ahmedabad and about 50 people have been arrested. "There have been only two incidents of clashes which took place in Ahmedabad. There is peace all over Gujarat. Till now around 50 people have been arrested. We will check video footage and find out who is involved in the violence and will take strict action against them," Jadeja said. (ANI)

