T'gana: Former HC judge C V Ramulu appointed as Lokayukta

The Telangana government on Thursday appointed former High Court judge Justice C V Ramulu and former Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao as Lokayukta and Upa- Lokayukta respectively. It also appointed G Chandraiah, a former judge of the High Court, as Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

N Ananda Rao, Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin has been appointed as members of the Commission. A committee, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, finalized the names of Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta at a meeting, the release said.

The Committee members included the Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri (both belonging to AIMIM) respectively, it said. Since AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was not available, Pasha Quadri, the party's deputy leader, attended the meeting.

The recommendations made by the committee were accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.