'T'gana govt considering idea of entrusting women's security

The Telangana government on Thursday said it was considering the idea of entrusting the responsibility of women protection in villages to members of women Self Help Groups. "Why cannot these women's groups be employed as She Teams in a village and entrust the responsibility of safety in the village to them, Panchayati Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked at a government function.

The idea is being considered at the level of Chief Minister, he said. The SheTeams in Telangana comprises policewomen and men who deal with eve-teasing, harassment and other issues concerning women's security in the state.

"The women members entrusted with the responsibility would identify men with bad behavior and report to police for them to address the issue," the minister said.

