Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA protests: Noida DM warns of action against rumour mongerers, says Internet won't be suspended

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Friday said that Internet services in Noida and Greater Noida will not be suspended and warned of strict action against those who attempted to disturb law and order situation amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 10:04 IST
CAA protests: Noida DM warns of action against rumour mongerers, says Internet won't be suspended
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Friday said that Internet services in Noida and Greater Noida will not be suspended and warned of strict action against those who attempted to disturb law and order situation amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the state. "Internet services will not be suspended in Noida and Greater Noida. We are keeping a watch on the trouble makers. If somebody tries to disturb the law and order here, stern action will be taken against them," the DM told ANI.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the CAA which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly.

Section 144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

Mobile internet service resumed in Assam on Friday morning, the tenth day after it was banned during protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Though the Gauhati High Court had ordered its restoration by 5 pm on Thursday,...

Cricket-Bavuma ruled out of first test against England

South Africa have been dealt a significant blow in the build-up to the first test against England in Pretoria starting on Boxing Day after middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma was ruled out with a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain. Bavuma will ...

Wild snap road skid with 8-5 win over Coyotes

Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Minnesota end...

Telangana: United Muslim Action Committee holds meeting over new citizenship law

United Muslim Action Committee on Friday held a meeting at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM head office here to discuss and formulate a strategy against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and National Register of Citizens NRC. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019