CAA protests: Noida DM warns of action against rumour mongerers, says Internet won't be suspended

District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh on Friday said that Internet services in Noida and Greater Noida will not be suspended and warned of strict action against those who attempted to disturb law and order situation amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the state. "Internet services will not be suspended in Noida and Greater Noida. We are keeping a watch on the trouble makers. If somebody tries to disturb the law and order here, stern action will be taken against them," the DM told ANI.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the CAA which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Meerut and Bareilly.

Section 144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. (ANI)

