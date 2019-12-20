Pejavara Mutt head hospitalised, on ventilator support

The head of prominent Pejavara Mutt, one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji is "currently serious and connected to a ventilator," the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment said on Friday. The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 am this morning from a private hospital, a statement said. "He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," he statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

