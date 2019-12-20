Left Menu
Curfew relaxed for 16 hours in Shillong

Curfew was on Friday relaxed for 16 hours in Shillong, as the city limped back to normalcy after week-long protests and stray incidents of vandalisation of public property over the amended citizenship law, an official said. With the Assembly adopting a resolution on Thursday to urge the Centre for Inner Line Permit regime -- which would keep the state out of the law's purview -- the protests have subsided in the state capital to an extent as several agitators welcomed the move.

Curfew imposed on Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station areas in Shillong was eased from 5 am to 9 pm in view of the improved law-and-order situation, East Khasi Hills district magistrate M W Nongbri said. Night curfew, however, would remain in force, he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had announced on Thursday that the government would relax prohibitory orders to allow people to celebrate Christmas. He also said that a call would be taken on resumption of mobile Internet services following a meeting of government officials. The Meghalaya Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Narendra Modi-led central government to extend the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Act, 1873 for safeguarding the interests of its indigenous population.

The resolution was taken up for adoption in line with the demand of the 3.3 million people in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had said. Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (COMSO), an umbrella body of pro-ILP groups in the state, said the demand for the regime would continue till the central government gave its approval.

"We are happy the Assembly did its job, but we have only reached the halfway mark. We will pursue the matter with the Union government and the President to get necessary approval," COMSO chairman Robert Kharjahrin said..

