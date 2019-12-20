Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhim Army to carry out protest march; forces keep tab in law and order in Northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:29 IST
Bhim Army to carry out protest march; forces keep tab in law and order in Northeast Delhi

Security forces carried out a flag march in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area ahead of a planned protest march by Bhim Army from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended citizenship law. Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi, officials said, adding police used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the district.

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and some other members of the outfit were detained near Home Minister Amit Shah's residence during a protest against the new legislation. In view of the planned protest, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid stations.

Delhi Police said that it has denied permission to Bhim Army to take out a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia. Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya were among senior officers who were present during the flag march in Northeast Delhi.

"We are conducting a flag march in the area to maintain law and order and peace," DCP Surya said. A person identified as Rashid was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur area of the Northeast Delhi which witnessed violent protests by thousands of demonstrators on Tuesday.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday. On Thursday, thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House -- the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Pharmacopoeia recognized by Health Ministry of Afghanistan

The Indian Pharmacopoeia IP has been recognized formally by the National Department of Regulation of Medicines and Health Products of the Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. It will also be used based on the re...

China can fulfil $40 bln U.S. farm purchase pledge - consultancy

China will make good on a pledge to purchase more than 40 billion per year of U.S. agricultural products under the recently agreed Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries, Chinas top agriculture consultancy said on Friday. Chinese purc...

UPDATE 1-U.S. envoy meets 2nd senior China diplomat as NK tensions rise

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng met with U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday, Chinas foreign ministry said, Bieguns second high-level meeting in Beijing in two days amid growing tensions on the Korean Penins...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and ensure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and ensurerevocation of amended Citizenship Act Mamata Banerjee at apress meet in Kolkata....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019