Unnao rape: Court to pronounce order on punishment to Kuldeep Sengar at 2 pm today

A Delhi court will at 2 pm pronounce the order on the quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Kumar Sharma reserved the order for 2 pm after hearing both the defense and the prosecution.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job. The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.