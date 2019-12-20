Unnao rape: Court to pronounce order on punishment to Kuldeep Sengar at 2 pm today
A Delhi court will at 2 pm pronounce the order on the quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017.
A Delhi court will at 2 pm pronounce the order on the quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district in 2017. District Judge Dharmesh Kumar Sharma reserved the order for 2 pm after hearing both the defense and the prosecution.
The court had on Monday convicted Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job. The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court. (ANI)
